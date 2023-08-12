Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 212.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

SUPN stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

