Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.59.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $493.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

