Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Replimune Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Replimune Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $204,885.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,646. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

