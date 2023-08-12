Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $51.04 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

