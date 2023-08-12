Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Envista worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 224,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 725,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.