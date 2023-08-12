Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Keros Therapeutics worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.