Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.