Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $858,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,270 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

