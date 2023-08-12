Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 1,202,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,720. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

