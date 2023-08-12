Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 5,470 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 13,602,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

