Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

