Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,247,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 611,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Intel worth $1,184,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

