Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million.

Intellicheck Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. 54,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

