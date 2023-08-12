Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Up 6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 60,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 340,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 334,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

