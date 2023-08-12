International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,754. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

