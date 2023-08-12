International Game Technology PLC (IGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 971,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,279. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.