International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

IGT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 971,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Game Technology by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 119.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

