Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.54 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $12.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00013696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,302,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,959,114 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

