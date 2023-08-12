Internet Computer Price Reaches $4.05 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $10.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00013770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,302,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,959,356 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.