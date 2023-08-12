Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.77. 1,005,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,178. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

