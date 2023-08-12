Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

