Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ remained flat at $23.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,292. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.