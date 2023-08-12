Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 206.1% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 12,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $22.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
