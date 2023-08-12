Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.77. 42,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,850. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,047.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.