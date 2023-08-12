Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

