Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

