Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $9.29. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 112,589 shares traded.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.