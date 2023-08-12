Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $9.29. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 112,589 shares traded.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
