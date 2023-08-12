Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.24. 48,511,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,477,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.