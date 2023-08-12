Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,487,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.