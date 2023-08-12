Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 12.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

