Investment House LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,963 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Stellantis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 890,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.