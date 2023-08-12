Investment House LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $6.94 on Friday, reaching $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,902. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.86 and its 200 day moving average is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

