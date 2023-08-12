Investment House LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

