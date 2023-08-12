Investment House LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

CTVA opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

