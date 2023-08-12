Investment House LLC Has $708,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $829.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $867.20 and a 200-day moving average of $714.75. The firm has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

