Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 286 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 749,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

EQIX opened at $774.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.83.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

