Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,320 shares of company stock worth $1,225,849 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,443,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

