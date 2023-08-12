IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 112,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,677,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,731,000 after buying an additional 161,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 522.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 687,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

