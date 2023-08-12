iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

