iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.55. 253,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

