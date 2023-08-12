iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The firm has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.11 and its 200-day moving average is $421.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

