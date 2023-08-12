iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.61.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.