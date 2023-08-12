iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.