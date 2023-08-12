iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alaska Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

