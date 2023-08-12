iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after acquiring an additional 440,600 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

