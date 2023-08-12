iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,995 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.