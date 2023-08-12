iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 62,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,445. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) by 387.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,361 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.