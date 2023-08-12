iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.