iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 33,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

