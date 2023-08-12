iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 20.5% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 13,145,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,538,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

