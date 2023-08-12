iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 69,479.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

